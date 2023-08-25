WATCH | Kim Cattrall's iconic return as Samantha Jones leaves fans awestruck in And Just Like That S2

In a moment that left fans cheering, Samantha Jones, portrayed by Kim Cattrall, made a dazzling comeback to the Sex and the City universe in the season 2 finale of Max's revival and sequel, And Just Like That.... While her cameo was brief, it packed all the charisma and glamour that fans had been eagerly anticipating. The return of Samantha Jones was far from a well-kept secret, as her appearance had been the subject of intense speculation and discussions leading up to the actual thing. However, fans were treated to a surprise nonetheless, as the scene unfolded in the opening minutes of the episode. The iconic character reached out to her longtime friend Carrie Bradshaw, played by Sarah Jessica Parker, from her glamorous life as a PR boss in London.

Samantha's initial excitement was dampened by an unexpected flight delay, preventing her from attending a special meal with Carrie. The scene beautifully portrays their friendship. The real-life drama of the cameo's early leak mirrored the characters' intent to surprise viewers.

Cattrall's portrayal was as captivating as ever, and Samantha's connection with the original show was palpable. She even addressed Carrie's apartment, which had been a central location for the original women, with heartfelt words that resonated with fans. Samantha's distinctive British accent, reminiscent of a past episode, added an amusing touch to the scene.

The brief exchange was a nostalgic reminder of the chemistry between the characters that had made the original franchise so beloved. Their past differences seemed to fade away, leaving room for a lighthearted and enjoyable conversation that fans had yearned to witness.

What is And Just Like That... about?

And Just Like That... is a sequel to the popular HBO series Sex and the City. The original show, which aired from 1998 to 2004, followed the lives, friendships, and romantic escapades of four women living in New York City: Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), Charlotte York (Kristin Davis), Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon), and Samantha Jones (Kim Cattrall).

The sequel series continues to explore the lives of these characters as they navigate their way through the challenges and changes that come with middle age. The show delves into their careers, relationships, and personal journeys while addressing modern issues and evolving dynamics.

Despite mixed critical reception, And Just Like That... has been a hit for Max (formerly HBO Max) in terms of viewership.

