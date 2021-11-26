Watch ‘The Score’ trailer: Will Poulter, Johnny Flynn and Naomi Ackie star together

First look from ‘The Score’ is out as the musical heist has an all British cast.

The cast includes Will Poulter, Johnny Flynn, Naomi Ackie and Lydia Wilson. Directed by Malachi Smyth (Sentinel), The Score combines a real-time heist-thriller with romance and a musical soundtrack.

It follows two small-time crooks, Mike (Flynn) and Troy (Poulter), who are on a mission that they both expect will transform their circumstances.

The film is produced by Matthew James Wilkinson of Stigma Films (Yesterday) and Ben Pullen of Sentinel Entertainment (Sentinel). Isabelle Georgeaux of Pont Neuf is co-producing.

The film features songs written by Flynn, who is the lead singer of band Johnny Flynn & The Sussex Wit.