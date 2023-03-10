Volodymyr Zelensky denied appearance at Oscars 2023, again! Here's why

Despite his best attempts, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky has not been able to score an appearance at the Oscars. He has, however, appeared (virtually) in various awards shows and film festivals. He has also been lobbying for military support for Ukraine, visiting the US in December 2022 to meet with President Biden and urge Congress to send more military aid. And after facing a rejection last year, he has again been snubbed by the Academy, reported Variety. Zelensky, who has won praise for his leadership during the Russian invasion of his country, has tried to promote the cause of his country and its people.

What is the Russo-Ukrainian war?

In February last year, Russian forces invaded Ukraine in an ongoing conflict that dates back to 2014 when Russia annexed Crimea, a region in Ukraine. Since then thousands of soldiers and civilians have died, and many Ukrainians have been displaced from their homes. Last year, Zelensky's team had lobbied to gain him a slot in the Oscars last year, but failed.

Actor and Zelensky's friend Sean Penn had called for a boycott of the Oscars in 2022 if Zelensky was not allowed to speak. Zelensky was not in the end a part of the ceremony, so as a gesture of friendship Penn handed two of his own Oscars to him as a solidarity gesture, asking him to bring them back to Malibu (Penn's home) when Ukraine emerges victorious.

Why did the Academy refuse an appearance by Zelensky?

The Academy traditionally prefers to avoid anything political and focus on the contributions of the filmmaking community. Zelensky has also been denied airtime at the Toronto Film Festival, although the festival said it stands in solidarity with the Ukrainian people and is proud to showcase the work of Ukrainian filmmakers.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE