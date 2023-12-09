Vanessa Carlysle is back! Actress Morena Baccarin confirms return in Deadpool 3

Morena Baccarin has officially confirmed her return as Vanessa Carlysle in the highly anticipated Deadpool 3, bringing relief to fans who have been eagerly awaiting news about the character's fate. Baccarin, known for her portrayal of Vanessa in the Deadpool series, recently spoke with ComicBookMovie.com, shedding light on her involvement and hinting at exciting developments for the character.

Vanessa Carlysle's storyline took a controversial turn in Deadpool 2, drawing criticism for what some deemed as an instance of "fridging," a term referring to the killing off of a female character for the sole purpose of advancing the male protagonist's story. However, the post-credits scene of the movie provided a twist, resurrecting Vanessa through some time-altering interventions. Reports in April hinted at Baccarin's return to the Deadpool franchise, but Marvel Studios had yet to confirm the news. Unlike other casting rumours that remained unverified, Baccarin openly discussed her reprisal of the role, putting any doubts to rest. Her return signifies a pivotal moment for the character and the overall narrative of the Deadpool series.

In the interview with ComicBookMovie.com, Baccarin teased that it was high time for Vanessa to take on a more active role. She hinted at the possibility of Vanessa suiting up as the mutant superhero Copycat, suggesting a significant evolution for the character beyond her previous portrayals. This potential transformation adds an intriguing layer to Vanessa's arc, promising fans a different side to the character.

"I finished my shooting days on it already, I think filming is back on again after the strike, and I think it's going to be quite good! I think fans are in for a fun surprise," she said.

While expressing her excitement about returning to the Deadpool universe, Baccarin acknowledged the challenges of competing with the expansive world within the franchise. The Deadpool series has introduced a multitude of characters and storylines, and Vanessa's evolution will need to find its place in the Deadpool narrative.

