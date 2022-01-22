Uncle Kal Penn ready to babysit! Celebs send love as Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas become parents

Actor Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas surprised everyone as they announced that they have welcomed their first child via surrogacy.

On Saturday, the couple took to their respective Instagram accounts to share the good news with their fans and followers."We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much," Priyanka and Nick posted.

However, the couple has not revealed the baby's gender yet.

Soon after the announcement, their fans and friends showered them with good wishes.



Many celebrities including Nick brother's Kevin and Joe Jonas, Neha Dhupia, Awkwafina and others took to the comments section to congratulate the couple.

"Congratulations," actor Lara Dutta Bhupathi commented.





The mother of two Neha Dhupia wrote, ''Congratulations @priyankachopra @nickjonas ❤️ … best news ever !!!.''



Nick Jonas’ brothers, singers Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas, responded to the announcement post with heart emoticons.



Oscar-winning film producer Guneet Monga called the couple’s announcement “the best news". “This is sooo special… big big congratulations,” she said.

Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar wrote: “❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️Congratulations @priyankachopra @nickjonas,” Katrina Kaif commented: “Congratsssssssssss ❤️,”



Priyanka's good friend Lily Singh said she could not wait to cuddle the child: ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ AYE!!!!!!!! Can’t wait to cuddle them!!!

Actor Kal Penn said: “Congratulations! Kalpen uncle is ready to babysit!”

Priyanka and Nick tied the knot in December 2018 after dating for a while.