UK Asian Film Festival 2022: Banned Pakistani film 'Javed Iqbal' to premiere on opening night

Pakistani film ‘Javed Iqbal: The Untold Story of a Serial Killer’ is headed to become the opening movie of the 2022 UK Asian Film Festival. This comes two days after it was banned in Pakistan.

The film will premiere at the UK Film Festival on May 4 at London’s BFI Southbank.

The film revolves around the story of Lahore’s notorious serial killer named Javed Iqbal who confessed to the abduction, sexual abuse and murder of more than 100 boys in Lahore between 1998 and 1999. He was arrested and sentenced to death. But just two years into his sentence, he allegedly committed suicide in his prison cell.

While the movie was one of the much-awaited films, but it got banned in Pakistan after a preview screening in Karachi. It was pulled by the government’s Central Bureau of Film Censors, despite it initially receiving censor approval. The decision was met with widespread condemnation by the film community and those who had been involved in the Javed Iqbal investigation.

The film is based on writer-director Abu Aleeha’s novel ‘Kukri’. It was produced by Javed Ahmed Kakepoto and stars Yasir Hussain and Ayesha Omar.

The 2022 UK Asian Film Festival has a theme of ‘Dare To Dream’ that commemorates 75 years of India and Pakistan’s Independence.