Twilight to get reboot with new animated series

Time for Twilight fans to gather as Lionsgate is planning to expand the hit franchise with a new animated series. During a media conference at Morgan Stanley, Michael Burns, vice chairman of Lionsgate said, “We’re going to go out with the ‘Twilight’ series, an animated series, I think there’ll be a lot of interest in that.”

It was earlier reported by Variety last April that a Twilight TV series adaptation is in plans. The report stated that Lionsgate Television is in early development of the project.

What we know so far about the Twilight animated series

The animated series would be based on the Stephanie Meyer book series of the same name. Twilight ran as a successful series of films which skyrocketed the lead cast, Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart to instant fame. The film had Robert play a vampire with Kristen as his lady love. The film franchise also featured Taylor Lautner as the werewolf.

There were in total, four Twilight novels – Twilight, New Moon, Eclipse and Breaking Dawn. In 2015, Meyer released the book Life and Death: Twilight Reimagined, which gender-swapped the two main characters, Bella and Edward. Meyer then released Midnight Sun in 2020, which told the story of the first book from Edward’s perspective rather than Bella’s.