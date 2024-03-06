Cameron Diaz in talks for Keanu Reeves’ dark comedy Outcome

If reports are to be believed, Cameron Diaz will soon be making her comeback to films with Keanu Reeves starrer Outcome.

Things will get clear soon but reports suggest that Apple Original Films is in final stage of negotiations with Cameron for the Jonah Hill-directed film. Outcome is pegged to be an upcoming dark comedy.

Outcome Plot and Cast

Directed by Jonah Hill from a script he co-wrote with Ezra Woods, Outcome will star Keanu Reeves as Reef, a damaged Hollywood star who must “dive into the dark depths of his past to confront his demons and make amends after he is extorted with a mysterious video clip from his past.”

There are no details on Cameron Diaz’s role in the film.

If this film materialises, Cameron Diaz will return to the genre of films that literally made her career. She starred in comedy films like The Mask, My Best Friend’s Wedding, There’s Something About Mary, Bad Teacher and the Charlie’s Angels and Shrek franchises.

Cameron Diaz stepped away from films in 2018

It was in the year 2018 when Cameron decided to take a step away from films. She said at the time that she wants to enjoy being a bestseller author and entrepreneur.