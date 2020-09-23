Top 5 Hollywood news today: 'Wanda Vision' trailer creates record, Billboard Music awards announces nominations

Celebs on Billboard Music Awards 2020 nominations list Photograph:( Twitter )
From Billboard Music Awrads announcing its nominations for 2020, to Tom Cruise gearing up for his ambitious space movie; here are the top stories of the day.
Disney+/Marvel's 'Wanda Vision' trailer has earned a record number of views within 24 hours of its release. Meanwhile, the nominations of the Billboard Music Awards 2020 have been announced.
Here are the top stories of the day.
Billboard Music Awards 2020: Check out the complete nominations list here
With the awards season having picked up amid COVID-19 pandemic, the next in line is Billboard Music Awards 2020. The nominations for the music awards were out yesterday and a few obvious names cropped up in the list.
Watch 'Wanda Vision' trailer: Disney+/Marvel's film video records massive traffic in 24 hours
The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards might have not raked in a lot of eyeballs with Tv rating have dipped down, but it has helped the case of Disney+/Marvel’s WandaVision that released its trailer. The trailer video has made a record for being watched a record number of times over 24 hours.
Ginsburg movies 'RBG' and 'On the Basis of Sex' re-released to support women's rights
Two films about late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg are being re-released in US movie theaters with proceeds going to support women’s rights groups, producers said on Tuesday.
Tom Cruise' $200 million space film might become a reality in October 2021?
Tom Cruise will be doing the unthinkable in his next film -- go in space for filming. According to the last announcement, NASA and Elon Musk would help materialise this dream of director Doug Liman but we have more information on when they would actually take the flight.
Leonard Bernstein biopic: Bradley Cooper ropes in Carey Mulligan in film
Carey Mulligan has joined Leonard Bernstein biopic to play Felicia, his wife. It is a Netflix musical drama titled ‘Maestro’ on the life of legendary composer and conductor Leonard Bernstein.
