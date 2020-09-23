Watch WandaVision trailer: Disney+/Marvel's film video records massive traffic in 24 hours

The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards might have not raked in a lot of eyeballs with Tv rating have dipped down, but it has helped the case of Disney+/Marvel’s WandaVision that released its trailer.

The trailer video has made a record for being watched a record number of times over 24 hours.

It netted a massive 53 million views online. It is believed to be the highest 24-hour draw online ever for a streaming service’s series ad spot.

Following it airing on the Primetime Emmys Awards, WandaVision trailer started trending on Twitter immediately.

Watch WandaVision trailer: