Watch WandaVision trailer: Disney+/Marvel's film video records massive traffic in 24 hours

WION Web Team New Delhi Sep 23, 2020, 03.37 PM(IST)

Still from 'WandaVision' Photograph:( Twitter )

Follow Us

Story highlights

It netted a massive 53 million views online.

The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards might have not raked in a lot of eyeballs with Tv rating have dipped down, but it has helped the case of Disney+/Marvel’s WandaVision that released its trailer. 

The trailer video has made a record for being watched a record number of times over 24 hours. 

It netted a massive 53 million views online. It is believed to be the highest 24-hour draw online ever for a streaming service’s series ad spot.

Following it airing on the Primetime Emmys Awards, WandaVision trailer started trending on Twitter immediately. 

Watch WandaVision trailer:

Topics