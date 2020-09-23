Ginsburg movies 'RBG' and 'On the Basis of Sex' re-released to support women's rights

Two films about late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg are being re-released in U.S. movie theaters with proceeds going to support women’s rights groups, producers said on Tuesday.

Documentary “RBG,” which cemented Ginsburg’s unlikely status as a pop culture hero, and biographical movie “On the Basis of Sex,” both from 2018, will be back in movie theaters on Friday and available on demand, Focus Features and Magnolia Pictures said.

The film companies said they would donate their net proceeds from the re-release to the American Civil Liberties Union Foundation is support of their Women’s Rights Project, which was co-founded by Ginsburg in 1972.

Ginsburg, a stalwart liberal and feminist icon, died on Friday at age 87, prompting makeshift memorials around the country and upending November elections around the political battle over her successor.

“These films highlight only a small portion of her legacy to screen, but her vast impact on our country goes far beyond them. We hope that moviegoers are re-inspired by her passion, her courage and take that back into the world,” Focus Features and Magnolia Pictures said in a joint statement.

“RBG,” which won an Emmy award and was nominated for two Oscars, traced Ginsburg’s legal legacy, personal life and strenuous workouts that earned her the moniker Notorious RBG.

“On the Basis of Sex,” starred Felicity Jones in the story of Ginsburg’s early career and her personal and legal struggles for equal rights.