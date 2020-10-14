Top 5 Hollywood news today: 'Two and a Half Men' star no more, Gal Gadot on 'Imagine' video

Check out the top 5 Hollywood stories of the day:

'Two and a Half Men' star Conchata Ferrell dies at 77

A prominent household name thanks to her character Berta that gave us laughs, Conchata died at a hospital in Los Angeles following cardiac arrest. Read more

'The Crown' season 4 teaser introduces Princess Diana and Margaret Thatcher

Season 4 of the highly anticipated Netflix series 'The Crown' will not just be about the Queen but two other very prominent women of Britain - Margaret Thatcher and Princess Diana. Read more

HBO Max nabs global rights to Israel's most expensive TV series 'Valley of Tears'

The 10-part show is inspired by true events and depicts the 1973 Yom Kippur War through the eyes of young combatants. Read more

TV's 'West Wing' swaps fictional politics for the real thing

Martin Sheen - who played the liberal-leaning US President Jed Bartlet on the show - reunites with fictional White House staffers for a one-off special to promote voting. Read more

Sandra Bullock to reunite with 'The Proposal' co-star Ryan Reynolds in next?

The 'Lost City of D' is billed as an old-fashioned star vehicle as well as a screwball adventure featuring mismatched leads, witty repartee and romance. Read more