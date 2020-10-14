'Two and a Half Men' star Conchata Ferrell dies at 77

They say it’s usually the supporting characters of a show that keep it all together. As the world mourns the loss of actor Conchata Ferrell, we think what they say is true!

Conchata Ferrell, who became known for her role as Berta the housekeeper on ‘Two and a Half Men’ died at the age of 77.

A prominent household name thanks to her character Berta that gave us laughs, Conchata died at a hospital in Los Angeles following cardiac arrest. The news was announced by her publicist Cynthia Snyder.

Conchata Ferrell starred on ‘Two and a Half Men’ opposite Charlie Sheen and Jon Cryer until Sheen was fired from the sitcom for erratic behavior that included publicly insulting producer Chuck Lorre. She continued even when Ashton Kutcher was brought in to replace Sheen.

The show debuted in 2003 and continued until 2015.

Remembering her, Charlie Sheen tweeted that Conchata Ferrell was “an absolute sweetheart, a consummate pro, a genuine friend,” and called her loss painful.

Conchata received two Emmy supporting actress Emmy nominations for ‘Two and a Half Men’, and a nod for her role as Susan Bloom on ‘L.A. Law’. Her other credits include the films ‘Heartland’, ‘True Romance’ and ‘Erin Brockovich’. On TV, she starred on ‘Good Times’, ‘ER’, ‘Grace and Frankie’ and ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’.