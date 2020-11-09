Top 5 Hollywood news today: Stars pay tribute to Alex Trebek, winners list of MTV music awards

Here are the top 5 Hollywood news stories of the day:

Colin Firth to star in action comedy 'New York Will Eat You Alive'

Colin Firth is set to star in 'New York Will Eat You Alive', an action-comedy based on the digital comic 'Zombie Brother'. Read more

Kevin Costner, Diane Lane thriller 'Let Him Go' tops election week box office

'Let Him Go' stars Kevin Costner as a retired sheriff and Diane Lane as his wife. Read more

BTS to Little Mix: Full list of winners at MTV Europe Music Awards

Leading the awards with seven nominations was Lady Gaga, followed closely by Dua Lipa with four and Cardi B with three. Here’s the full list of winners of MTV EMAs. Read more

'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek dies; Ryan Reynolds, John Legend and other celebrities pay tribute

Trebek died at home early Sunday with family and friends surrounding him, 'Jeopardy!' studio Sony said in a statement. Read more

Saturday Night Live gives Trump a send-off in style post US Election 2020 result

Guest star of the show Jim Carrey carried out a Joe Biden impression that many thought was his finest over all the recurring episodes. Read more