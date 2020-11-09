BTS to Little Mix: Full list of winners at MTV Europe Music Awards

WION Web Team New Delhi Nov 09, 2020, 11.49 AM(IST)

Little Mix Photograph:( Instagram )

Story highlights

Leading the awards with seven nominations was Lady Gaga, followed closely by Dua Lipa with four and Cardi B with three. Here’s the full list of winners of MTV EMAs.

 

The 2020 MTV Europe Music Awards took place on Sunday and like every other music award this year, the ceremony was held virtually. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the show was filmed in various locations across the world, including London and Budapest, Hungary, with performances by Sam Smith, Doja Cat, Zara Larsson, and Little Mix, who also hosted the event.

Leading the awards with seven nominations was Lady Gaga, followed closely by Dua Lipa with four and Cardi B with three.

In 2020, a new award was added keeping in mind the times we're living in — the best virtual live performance — with BTS, J Balvin, Katy Perry, Little Mix, Maluma, and Post Malone all nominated in the category. The Korean K-Pop group took home four awards including best song for 'Dynamite' and best group. 

Here’s the full list of winners of MTV EMA: 


Best Video:

DJ Khaled – 'Popstar' feat. Drake
 

Best Artist:

Lady Gaga


 

Best Song:

BTS – Dynamite


 

Best Collaboration:

Karol G 'Tusa' feat. Nicki Minaj
 

Best Pop

Little Mix
 

Best Group:

BTS
 

Best New Artist: 

Doja Cat 
 

Biggest Fan 

BTS
 

Best Latin Artist

Karol G 
 

Best Rock Artist

Coldplay 


Best Hip-Hop Artist

Cardi-B
 

Best Electronic Artist

David Guetta 
 

Best Alternative Artist

Hayley Williams
 

Video For Good Cause

H.E.R. – 'I Can't Breathe'
 

Best Push

Yungblud
 

Best Virtual Live Concert

BTS – Map of the Soul Concert Live Stream
 

Best UK & Ireland Act

Little Mix
 

MTV EMA Generation Change Awards

Luiza Brasil (Brazil)

Kiki Mordi (Nigeria)

Temi Mwale (UK)

Catherhea Potjanaporn (Malaysia)

Raquel Willis (US)

