BTS to Little Mix: Full list of winners at MTV Europe Music Awards

The 2020 MTV Europe Music Awards took place on Sunday and like every other music award this year, the ceremony was held virtually. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the show was filmed in various locations across the world, including London and Budapest, Hungary, with performances by Sam Smith, Doja Cat, Zara Larsson, and Little Mix, who also hosted the event.

Leading the awards with seven nominations was Lady Gaga, followed closely by Dua Lipa with four and Cardi B with three.

In 2020, a new award was added keeping in mind the times we're living in — the best virtual live performance — with BTS, J Balvin, Katy Perry, Little Mix, Maluma, and Post Malone all nominated in the category. The Korean K-Pop group took home four awards including best song for 'Dynamite' and best group.

Here’s the full list of winners of MTV EMA:



Best Video:

DJ Khaled – 'Popstar' feat. Drake



Best Artist:

Lady Gaga







Best Song:

BTS – Dynamite







Best Collaboration:

Karol G 'Tusa' feat. Nicki Minaj



Best Pop

Little Mix



Best Group:

BTS



Best New Artist:

Doja Cat



Biggest Fan

BTS



Best Latin Artist

Karol G



Best Rock Artist



Coldplay



Best Hip-Hop Artist



Cardi-B



Best Electronic Artist

David Guetta



Best Alternative Artist

Hayley Williams



Video For Good Cause

H.E.R. – 'I Can't Breathe'



Best Push

Yungblud



Best Virtual Live Concert

BTS – Map of the Soul Concert Live Stream



Best UK & Ireland Act

Little Mix



MTV EMA Generation Change Awards

Luiza Brasil (Brazil)

Kiki Mordi (Nigeria)

Temi Mwale (UK)

Catherhea Potjanaporn (Malaysia)

Raquel Willis (US)