BTS to Little Mix: Full list of winners at MTV Europe Music Awards

Little Mix Photograph:( Instagram )
Leading the awards with seven nominations was Lady Gaga, followed closely by Dua Lipa with four and Cardi B with three. Here’s the full list of winners of MTV EMAs.
The 2020 MTV Europe Music Awards took place on Sunday and like every other music award this year, the ceremony was held virtually. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the show was filmed in various locations across the world, including London and Budapest, Hungary, with performances by Sam Smith, Doja Cat, Zara Larsson, and Little Mix, who also hosted the event.
In 2020, a new award was added keeping in mind the times we're living in — the best virtual live performance — with BTS, J Balvin, Katy Perry, Little Mix, Maluma, and Post Malone all nominated in the category. The Korean K-Pop group took home four awards including best song for 'Dynamite' and best group.
Here’s the full list of winners of MTV EMA:
Best Video:
DJ Khaled – 'Popstar' feat. Drake
Best Artist:
Lady Gaga
Best Song:
BTS – Dynamite
Best Collaboration:
Karol G 'Tusa' feat. Nicki Minaj
Best Pop
Little Mix
Best Group:
BTS
Best New Artist:
Doja Cat
Biggest Fan
BTS
Best Latin Artist
Karol G
Best Rock Artist
Coldplay
Best Hip-Hop Artist
Cardi-B
Best Electronic Artist
David Guetta
Best Alternative Artist
Hayley Williams
Video For Good Cause
H.E.R. – 'I Can't Breathe'
Best Push
Yungblud
Best Virtual Live Concert
BTS – Map of the Soul Concert Live Stream
Best UK & Ireland Act
Little Mix
MTV EMA Generation Change Awards
Luiza Brasil (Brazil)
Kiki Mordi (Nigeria)
Temi Mwale (UK)
Catherhea Potjanaporn (Malaysia)
Raquel Willis (US)