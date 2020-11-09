BTS dominates a virtual MTV Europe Music Awards, Lady Gaga, Cardi B win big

It was a night that the ARMY would be proud of. K-pop band BTS dominated the MTV Europe Music Awards on Sunday and took home four awards including best song for 'Dynamite' and best group.



BTS' win once again reiterated the fact that 2020 easily belonged the Korean band, despite the pandemic.



The group`s first English-language song, 'Dynamite' logged nearly 34 million US streams and 300,000 sales in its first week, making BTS the first Korean act to debut at No 1 in the US Billboard Hot 100 singles chart.



The band also won MTV awards for best virtual live act and the biggest fans, although the coronavirus pandemic meant there was no audience and no ceremony to mark their achievement.

The awards ceremony was completely virtual and the music channel created virtual stadium with fans waving and cheering the event.

The acts were pre-recorded from wherever the celebrities were located. Camera units reached winners home to give away the awards.



British band Little Mix hosted the show, without member Jesy Nelson who was reported to be ill. They appeared on a computer-generated stage within the "stadium".



In a nod to the pandemic, US rapper Jack Harlow sang 'What's Poppin' on a stage with four dancers wearing face masks.

Karol G won the new best Latin act category and best collaboration for 'Tusa' featuring Nicki Minaj, Lady Gaga took the best artist award and DJ Khaled was awarded best video.



Little Mix, who performed 'Sweet Melody' in a performance recorded in London, won the best pop act for 2020.



Cardi B was named best hip-hop act, Coldplay won the best rock category and Hayley Williams won the award for best alternative act.

Among the performers was Alicia Keys who sang 'Love Looks Better' and Sam Smith, who performed 'Diamonds' on the stage of an empty theatre.



US singer and rapper Doja Cat, who took home this year`s best new act award, opened the show with her hit 'Say So'.



French DJ and producer David Guetta, who won the award for best electronic act, performed 'Let`s Love with British singer Raye at the Széchenyi Bath complex in the Hungarian capital Budapest, accompanied by a laser show.

(With inputs from Reuters)