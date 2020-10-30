Top 5 Hollywood news today: Scarlett Johansson gets married, Kim Kardashian's surprise gift

Here are the top 5 Hollywood news stories of the day:

Scarlett Johansson marries comedian Colin Jost in an intimate ceremony

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost were married over the weekend in an intimate ceremony. Read more

Cartoon Network PSA teaching anti-racism sparks outrage online

The said PSA featured two boys of different races discussing the prospect of marrying each other when they grow up. Read more

Kanye West gets Kim Kardashian 'special surprise from heaven' for her birthday

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian’s birthday party has come under fire as people on social media call her shameless for partying at this time when people are suffering from coronavirus pandemic. Read more

Rapper Lil Wayne meets Donald Trump, posts picture of the 'great meeting'

On Thursday, the 38-year-old rapper tweeted a photo of himself standing next to the US president. Read more

Netflix signs Victoria and David Beckham for a whopping amount for a new reality show

The couple has agreed to shoot a reality series which will show actual footage of their lives. The camera will follow former footballer Beckham's life round the clock. Read more