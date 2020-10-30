Scarlett Johansson marries comedian Colin Jost in an intimate ceremony

Hollywood star Scarlett Johansson is now married. The 'Black Widow'actress tied the knot with her 'Saturday Night Live' fiance, Colin Jost, in a low-key ceremony.



The news of the wedding was announced on Thursday by a charity organisation called Meals on Wheels which said the couple were supporting the group`s efforts to help elderly people during the coronavirus pandemic.



"We’re thrilled to break the news that Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost were married over the weekend in an intimate ceremony with their immediate family and love ones, following COVID-19 safety precautions," Meals on Wheels America said on its Instagram account.



"Their wedding wish is to help make a difference for vulnerable older adults during this difficult time," the charity said, asking fans of the couple to make a donation.

Johansson`s representative has confirmed the news.



Johansson and Jost, a writer and comedian on television sketch show 'Saturday Night Live,' started dating about three years ago and got engaged in May 2019.



This is the first marriage for Jost and third for Johansson. The actress was previously married to actor Ryan Reynolds and French businessman Romain Dauriac, with whom she has a daughter.



Johansson is one of the world`s highest-paid actresses thanks to roles that range from playing the Black Widow in comic book movies 'Iron Man 2' and the 'Avengers' franchise to independent fare like 2019`s 'Marriage Story,' for which she received an Oscar nomination.



Her first Marvel standalone film 'Black Widow' is expected to be released in May 2021.