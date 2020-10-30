Rapper Lil Wayne meets Donald Trump, posts picture of the 'great meeting'

Rapper Lil Wayne had a 'great meeting' with US President Donald Trump recently. On Thursday, the 38-year-old rapper tweeted a photo of himself standing next to the US president.

"Just had a great meeting with @realdonaldtrump @potus besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership," Wayne said. "He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done."

Just had a great meeting with @realdonaldtrump @potus besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership. He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done. 🤙🏾 pic.twitter.com/Q9c5k1yMWf — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) October 29, 2020 ×

Trump's proposed 'Platinum Plan' includes creating 3 million jobs for the Black community over the next four years, increasing access to capital by nearly $500 billion and strengthening Trump’s immigration policies to protect American jobs.



The meeting between the rapper and the President took place at the Trump National Doral Miami resort.



As a business mogul, Trump was often mentioned in hip-hop music with artists hailing his wealth in several of the songs. Lil Wayne too had mentioned Trump's wealth in few on his songs. But after Trump got elected as the President, he has been rejected by most in the hip-hop community.



Lil Wayne had voiced his support for Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton in 2016. He hasn't clearly voiced his support form Trump so far this year.



The rapper's meeting with the President comes days after rapper Ice Cube spoke up about his role as the advisor for the Trump administration on the proposed Platinum plan.



Ice Cube had received intense criticism when it was revealed that he would be advising the Trump administration over the new proposed plan.



Ice Cube, who has been a vocal critic of Trump, had released a song titled "Arrest the President" in 2018. The rapper clarified recently that he did not endorse anyone in 2020, but had spoken with both the Trump and Biden campaigns after releasing his "Contract With Black America" in July.



"Black progress is a bipartisan issue. When we created the Contract With Black America we excepted to talk to both sides of the isle. Talking truth to power is part of the process,"Ice Cube tweeted.