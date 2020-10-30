Netflix signs Victoria and David Beckham for a whopping amount for a new reality show 

Popular celebrity couple Victoria and David Beckham have signed a £16million (a little over $20 million) deal with Netflix.



The couple has agreed to shoot a reality series which will show actual footage of their lives. The camera will follow former footballer Beckham's life round the clock.



The viewers will also get to see 'hilarious' insights into the early days of his courtship with the former Spice Girl. The couple married in 1999 and have four children together.



While speaking to The Sun, a source said, "This is a real coup for Netflix and will show a completely different side to David, one the public very rarely get to see."



"David's family are all massive archivers; they've been proudly documenting his career since he was a boy and have kept all the old local newspaper cuttings, school records and team photos throughout the years," the source further added.



The show will use some of the old footage of special occasions in the series while the camera will follow David as he travels across the globe for work.



Some of the footballer's famous pals are also expected to feature on the show including James Gordon and Dave Gardner.



The series is thought to be airing in early 2022 and comes after David set up his Studio 99 media and production company. The production company is producing the series.

