Top 5 Hollywood News today: Kevin Spacey posts video, Gal Gadot defends playing Cleopatra

From singer and entrepreneur, Rihanna getting sued for copyright infringement by a Canadian duo to Gal Gadot defending her role of Cleopatra amid 'whitewashing' controversy, here's what made headlines in Hollywood today.



Kevin Spacey, actor accused of sexual misconduct, posts video for ‘suffering’ people

Spacey, who has largely disappeared from public view since being accused of sexual misconduct three years ago, made the plea in a Christmas Eve video titled "1-800 Xmas" that he posted on YouTube. Read more.

Gal Gadot defends playing Cleopatra over whitewashing accusations, says anybody can make this movie

In a recent interview, the actor addressed the issue after being asked to respond to Egyptians who have said that her casting amounts to whitewashing. Read more.

Rihanna sued for copyright infringement for allegedly using song in Fenty ad

Canadian musician King Khan and his daughter Saba Lou, filed a lawsuit alleging Rihanna used their song “Good Habits (and Bad)”. Read more.

Taraji P Henson reveals she contemplated suicide amid pandemic

As the world dealt with isolation and quarantine amid the coronavirus scare, it led to an increase in mental health issues for many including actress Taraji P Henson. Read more.

Michael Jackson's Neverland Ranch sold for knockdown price

Billionaire investor Ron Burkle, a former family friend of Jackson, recently bought the sprawling 2,700 acres (1,100 hectare) estate. Read more.