Rihanna sued for copyright infringement for allegedly using song in Fenty ad

Rihanna is facing trouble for her Fenty Beauty advertisement. The singer has been sued for copyright infringement by Canadian musician King Khan and his daughter Saba Lou.



The father-daughter musical duo, filed a lawsuit alleging Rihanna used their song “Good Habits (and Bad)” in an Instagram video promoting her beauty brand Fenty without their permission.



They have filed a lawsuit citing copyright infringement. The duo claims that they never gave Rihanna or her company permission to use the song and they also stated that she must have taken the track from the internet. Rihanna has not commented on the news yet.



They both have also requested the singer to no longer use the song and pay them unspecified damages. The ad was viewed 3.4million times, the lawsuit states.



The global pop star is currently spending her holidays in Barbados, where she recently surprised her fan at a gas station.



