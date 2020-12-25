From Justin Beiber to Kareena Kapoor: Dumbest statements given by celebs

Seriously Varun Dhawan? The actor in an interview compared his not so loved movie, 'Dilwale' to Christopher Nolan’s masterpiece 'Inception'. When he was asked about the plot of his film, he said that ''if you have seen 'Inception', if you understood it, then you will love Dilwale''.
Justin Beiber
During the time when the entire world was in shutdown and fighting against the deadly virus, Justin Biber with wife model Hailey Baldwin was live on Instagram once. As model and American TV mogul Kendell Jenner joined them for the live session- the three of them talked about how privileged they are spending quarantine time in their lavish homes. During the chat the 'Baby' singer said how they had worked hard for what they had achieved and shouldn't be made to feel bad about it.
Saif Ali Khan
Saif Ali Khan was trolled for his comments on comparing an actor's life to a frontline worker's. In an interview, he talked about how due to the pandemic, working on a set has become a "high-risk profession." Saif shared that after the coronavirus lockdown, actors seem to be on the "frontline" and it almost feels like they are "working in a hospital."
Ellen De Generous
Ellen DeGeneres infuriated her fans and followers on social media when she compared her self isolating in $27 million mansion to being in jail.
"One thing that I've learned from being in quarantine is that people - this is like being in jail, is what it is," she said.
Kareena Kapoor Khan
This year, nepotism was one of the hottest topics and Kareena Kapoor Khan weighed in with her thoughts which did not go down well with many of her fans.
Addressing the nepotistic culture in Bollywood, she said, "The audience has made us, nobody else has made us. The same people pointing fingers, they are only making these nepotistic stars. Aap jaa re ho na film dekhne? Mat jao''.
Sonam Kapoor
In a response to social media abuse amid the nepotism debate in the wake of Sushant Singh Rajput's death, Sonam Kapoor took her Twitter account and said how she is proud of her privileged status and its all because of her karma, ''Yes I'm privileged. That's not an insult, my father has worked very hard to give me all of this. And it is my karma where I'm born and to whom I'm born. I'm proud. To be his daughter," she wrote.