Yearender 2020: The best Hindi films of the year

Written By: Shomini Sen

The year 2020 was unprecedented in every sense of the term. As the pandemic gripped the entire world and forced everything to shut down, filmmakers had to either resort to digital releases of their films or delay the release altogether. With most resorting to OTT platforms for entertainment, these platforms made way for all kinds of content- small and big. From newcomer directors to veterans- all jostled for space on digital medium and for the viewers option. 

Some of the best films of 2020 were from new directors, introducing us to newer talents. While there were others who presented well known faces in new avatars. The best films stood out for their unique storytelling and independent voices. 

Here are the best Hindi films of 2020.  

Thappad

Anubhav Sinha's film was nuanced and subtle with its messaging and perhaps that's why it was so effective. A story of a woman who decides to walk out of her marriage after she is slapped by her husband in the middle of a party, the film featured Taapsee Pannu as the wronged wife, whose world comes shattering down in matter of moments and she realises her worth because of a slap. The film deftly dealt with misogyny, patriarchy and domestic violence without going over board in its messaging. 
 

Bulbbul

It takes a woman to break a few myths around women. Writer-director Anvita Dutt's 'Bulbbul' was a haunting tale of misogyny and age old patriarchy that has governed and labeled women for centuries. Set in the early 1900s in feudal Bengal, 'Bulbbul' narrated the story of a haunted haveli and some mysterious killings. The film attempted to debunk myths around witches and witchcraft- a notion that holds the woman responsible for all the ills in the society. The film should also be credited for making everyone take notice of the immensely talented Tripti Dimri who showcased right amount of zeal and innocence in her role as Bulbbul. 
 

Lootcase

Rajesh Krishnan's thriller-comedy 'Lootcase' was the underdog this year which surprised one and all with its sharp storyline and credible performances by the cast. Kunal Khemmu may have shut many of his critics with his performance in the film which was pitch perfect. A film about the ordinary, middle-class Nandan Kumar who one fine night finds a red suitcase full of money, the film was so well executed with plenty of suspense and ample amount of laughs. A situational comedy, the film also featured actors like Rasika Dugal, Vijay Raaz, Gajraj Rao and Ranvir Shourie in prominent roles. 
 

Ludo

Anurag Basu's 'Ludo' was extensive, exhaustive and yet thoroughly enjoyable. An anthology of sorts, the film featured gamut of stars ranging from Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Aditya Roy Kapur to Sana Fatima Sheikh, Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Saraf among others. Visually stunning, credible performances, and soulful music made this film a winner. 

Sir

Rohena Gera's film 'Sir' had already made the rounds of various film festivals across the world and earned critical praise before it hit theatres in India. The first Hindi film to release in theatres post lockdown, the film was a sublime story of a man falling in love with his house help. A subtle story of class divide and aspirations and dreams, 'Sir' had superlative performances by its lead pair Tillotamma Shome and Vivek Gombar. 
 

Chintu Ka Birthday

Director duo Divenshanu Singh and Satyanshu SIngh presented the most endearing story of the year in 'Chintu Ka Birthday'. Set in the backdrop of the Iraq war in the 1990s, the film narrated the story of an Indian family who is gearing up to celebrate the birthday of the junior most member of the family Chintu when two unwanted guests rudely interrupt the celebrations. The sweetest film with effective messaging on the futility of war, child actor Vedant Chhiber along with actors Vinay Pathak, Tillotama SHome and Seema Pahwa won hearts with their performances.
 

Notable mentions

'Panga', 'Shakuntala Devi', 'Gulabo Sitabo'-  While 'Shakuntala Devi' and 'Panga' had strong female protagonist, highlight their struggles and scaling heights despite marriage and children, 'Gulabo Sitabo' was an unique tale of two warring losers and highlighted the futility of materialistic greed. 

