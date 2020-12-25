Gal Gadot defends playing Cleopatra over whitewashing accusations, says anybody can make this movie

Gal Gadot has responded after receiving backlash for being cast to play Cleopatra in an upcoming movie.

In a recent interview with BBC Arabic, the actor addressed the issue after being asked to respond to Egyptians who have said that her casting amounts to whitewashing.

"First of all, if you want to be true to the facts then Cleopatra was Macedonian," she told. "We were looking for a Macedonian actress that could fit Cleopatra. She wasn't there and I was very passionate about Cleopatra."

"To me, as a people lover, and I have friends across the globe, whether they're Muslims or Christian or Catholic or atheist or Buddhist, or Jewish of course, people are people," Galdot continued, "and with me, I want to celebrate the legacy of Cleopatra and honour this amazing historic icon that I admire so much."





I love embarking on new journeys,I love the excitement of new projects, the thrill of bringing new stories to life.Cleopatra is a story I wanted to tell for a very long time.Can’t be more grateful about this A team!! @PattyJenks @ParamountPics #AtlasEntertainment #LaetaKalogridis https://t.co/qLH7vfCaUo — Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) October 11, 2020 ×

Gadot added: "But you know, anybody can make this movie and anybody can go ahead and do it. I'm very passionate that I'm going to do my own too."

In October it was reported that Gadot would play the lead in a biopic on the final ruler of the Ptolemaic Kingdom of Egypt for Paramount, with the star also producing and her "Wonder Woman" franchise director, Patty Jenkins, at the helm.



The last time Hollywood did a movie on the queen was the infamous 1963 epic "Cleopatra," starring Elizabeth Taylor, which was plagued with directing and casting changes. At the time it was the most expensive movie ever made.