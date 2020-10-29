Top 5 Hollywood news today: Julia Roberts and Jennifer Lawrence's voting stories

Here are the top 5 Hollywood news stories here:

Jennifer Lawrence says she has been voting against her own rights as a Republican

On Tuesday, the actress took to Twitter to reveal how she grew up in a Republican household and changed her political standing during Barack Obama's tenure as President of the United States. Read more

Julia Roberts turns 53, makes a 'Notting Hill' reference as she urges fans to vote

Hollywood star Julia Roberts had an important message to share on her 53rd birthday. Read more

Brad Pitt has reportedly broken up with 27-year-old model Nicole Poturalski

The actor, 56, and 27-year-old Nicole were first spotted on a date in August. But a source told Page Six that they two separated a 'while back'. Read more

Kim Kardashian reportedly spent $1 million for her 40th birthday bash

Kim flew her close family and friends to the world's most breathtaking private islands in Tahiti in a private jet. Read more

'Parasite' dominates 14th edition of Asian Film Awards

`Parasite` took four more awards home, dominating the 14th Asian Film Awards on Wednesday. Read more