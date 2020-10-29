'Parasite'' dominates 14th edition of Asian Film Awards

Comedy thriller flick `Parasite` took four more awards home, dominating the 14th Asian Film Awards on Wednesday. Earlier, the dark comedy won Cannes 2019 and four Oscars, including best film and best screenplay.



According to Variety, the AFA event this year shifted from its previous base in Hong Kong and Macau to Busan. And it moved its dates from March to October to coincide with the Busan International Film Festival.



But the coronavirus pandemic and ongoing travel restrictions meant that the 14th AFA ceremony was an online one.`Parasite` also claimed prizes for Yang Yinmo`s editing and for Lee Ha-jun`s production design, as per Variety.



"Every member of `Parasite,` no matter how big or small the role is, deserves to make a speech here with me because we made it together. I strongly believe that we will meet in person next year at the Asian Film Awards, shake hands, and enjoy talking with one another without masks. Nothing can stop us from continuing to make films," said Bong.



The only other film to pick up more than one prize was Derek Yee`s China-Hong Kong co-production `Better Days` which earned a best actress prize for Zhou Dongyu and best newcomer award for Jackson Yee.