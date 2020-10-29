Jennifer Lawrence says she has been voting against her own rights as a Republican

Jennifer Lawrence created headlines last week when she revealed that she supported the Democrats despite hailing from a family of Republicans. On Tuesday, the actress took to Twitter to reveal that how she grew up in a Republican household and changed her political standing during Barack Obama's tenure as President of the United States.



"I would like to clarify my voting record, which is the subject of many circulating headlines," she tweeted. "I grew up in a Republican family and voted for John McCain in 2008, but through Obama`s presidency, and growing up to realize I was voting against my own rights, I am proud to say I am a Democrat #Obama #HRC #BidenHarris," she added.

For the upcoming US presidential election, Lawrence is casting her ballot for Democratic Party`s candidate Joe Biden.

During her chat on `Absolutely Not,` the Oscar-winning actor said that she understood "the fiscal benefits of the Republican policies," but found that "the social issues weren`t in line with" her own beliefs.



Lawrence had also said that she found former President Barack Obama`s presidency to be tamer in comparison to Donald Trump led current administration.

