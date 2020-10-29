Julia Roberts turns 53, makes a 'Notting Hill' reference as she urges fans to vote

A file photo of Julia Roberts Photograph:( Zee News Network )
Hollywood star Julia Roberts had an important message to share on her 53rd birthday.
Hollywood star Julia Roberts had an important message to share on her 53rd birthday. The actress took to Instagram on Wednesday (local time) and posted a picture of herself wearing an "I am a voter" t-shirt.
"I AM a Voter! Make sure you are too! #weareinthistogether #getyourjush #whenweallvote," she wrote in the caption.
Earlier on Tuesday, Roberts had used a quote from one of her iconic films - `Notting Hill` - to urge people to vote as she reposted a revised version of her famous dialogue from the romantic drama.
"I`m just a girl standing in front of a boy asking him to vote," the poster read which the 53-years actor complemented by writing, "VOTE 1 week to go!!"
The `Pretty Woman,` actor has been using her Instagram spread awareness about voting. America goes to vote on November 3.