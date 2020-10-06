Top 5 Hollywood news today: 'GOT' makers address coffee-cup goof up, 'Batman' release date moved to 2022

The pandemic has changed release dates of big budget films multiple times. With no signs of the virus slowing down, uncertainity looms large over the reopening of several cinema halls. Owing to that Warner Bros has yet again decided to postpone the release of two of its major films- 'Batman' and 'Matrix 4'.



Warner Bros. movies calendar: 'Batman' shifts to 2022, 'Matrix 4' to 2021



Warner Bros., has released their movies release calendar with some major jigs between dates of ‘The Batman’, ‘Dune’ and other films. While we knew that Dune would push ‘The Batman’ from its October 1, 2021 date. The Matt Reeves film will now release on March 4, 2022. It will compete against a yet-to-be titled Paranormal Activity film from Paramount.

Alec Baldwin defends Trump satire on 'SNL' while president hospitalised



Alec Baldwin defended his impersonation of Donald Trump on television’s “Saturday Night Live” sketch show while the U.S. President was hospitalized with COVID-19, saying he wouldn’t have done so had Trump been “truly, gravely ill.”



Kim Kardashian opens up about helping Kanye West during his 'scary' battle with COVID-19



Kim Kardashian has revealed that her husband, rapper Kanye West had fought the novel coronavirus earlier this year. In an interview with Grazia magazine, Kim revealed that she had a difficult time earlier this year while taking care of Kanye West as he fought the virus. She had to also take care of the couple's four kids along with helping West recover.



'Game of Thrones' creators finally speak on coffee cup goof up in last season



‘Game of Thrones’ came in the news for a lot of goof ups but the one that stood out was the coffee cup fiasco. ‘The Last of the Starks’ episode following the war-fueled ‘The Long Night’ features a scee in which the House Stark allies celebrate their victory. It is in that scene when a coffee cup was spotted by fans and trolled online.



Nicole Kidman recalls having a 'happy marriage' with Tom Cruise while filming 'Eyes Wide Shut'



The former couple were considered Hollywood royalty back in the day. Kidman who has always refrained from commenting about her marriage to Crusie opened up recently about the couple's time while shooting for Stanley Kubrick's 'Eyes Wide Shut'.



