'Game of Thrones' creators finally speak on coffee cup goof up in last season

‘Game of Thrones’ came in the news for a lot of goof ups but the one that stood out was the coffee cup fiasco.

‘The Last of the Starks’ episode following the war-fueled ‘The Long Night’ features a scee in which the House Stark allies celebrate their victory. It is in that scene when a coffee cup was spotted by fans and trolled online.

Although it was promptly scrubbed from the episode, the coffee's appearance in the first place became the stuff of memes. Even the cast members got on the meme fest and asked one another how the cup made it to the show and the episode.

Talking about the chapter, in James Hibberd's upcoming book ‘Fire Cannot Kill a Dragon’, which chronicles the creation of Game of Thrones from start to finish, showmakers Benioff and Weiss open up about the infamous coffee cup scandal.

In the book, Benioff says, "I couldn’t believe it. When we got the email about it the next day, I honestly thought someone was pranking us, because there had been things before where people were like, 'Oh, look at that plane in the background!' and somebody had Photoshopped it in. I thought, 'There’s no way there’s a coffee cup in there.' Then when I saw it on the TV I was like, 'How did I not see that?'”

Weiss says, "I’d seen that shot one thousand times, and we’re always looking at their faces or how the shot sat with the shots on either side of it. I felt like we were the participants in a psychology experiment, like where you don’t see the gorillas running around in the background because you’re counting the basketballs. Every production that’s ever existed had things like this. You can see a crew member in Braveheart; there’s an actor wearing a wristwatch in Spartacus. But now people can rewind things and everybody is talking to each other in real time. So one person saw the coffee cup, rewound it, and then everybody did."