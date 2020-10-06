HBO's 'Game of Thrones' prequel series ropes in Paddy Considine for this leading role

‘Game of Thrones’ prequel series is taking shape now as makers announce ‘The Outsider’ star Paddy Considine as leading man for straight-to-series House of the Dragon.

HBO’s ‘Game of Thrones’ prequel series is based on George R R Martin’s ‘Fire & Blood, House of the Dragon’. It is set 300 years before the events of the recently concluded fantasy drama and tells the story of House Targaryen.

Paddy Considine will star as King Viserys Targaryen in 'Game of Thrones' prequel, chosen by the lords of Westeros to succeed the Old King, Jaehaerys Targaryen, at the Great Council at Harrenhal. He will play the warm, kind and decent man as he only wishes to carry forward his grandfather's legacy. But good men do not necessarily make for great kings.

Picked up straight-to-series in October 2019, the 10-episode series is co-created by Martin and Ryan Condal.

Ryan Condal will pen the script alongside Sara Lee Hess and serve as co-showrunner alongside Game of Thrones veteran Miguel Sapochnik. The latter will direct the pilot of the 'GOT' prequel and additional episodes.

The much-awaited sequel to the fantasy series ‘Game of Thrones’ is set to air in 2022, HBO president of programming Casey Bloys revealed earlier.