Kim Kardashian opens up about helping Kanye West during his 'scary' battle with COVID-19

Kim Kardashian has revealed that her husband, rapper Kanye West had fought the novel coronavirus earlier this year.



In an interview with Grazia magazine, Kim revealed that she had a difficult time earlier this year while taking care of Kanye West as he fought the virus. She had to also take care of the couple's four kids along with helping West recover.



The two share 7-year-old North, Saint, 4-year-old Chicago and 1-year-old Psalm.Kardashian recalled, "Kanye had it way at the beginning when nobody really knew what was going on. It was so scary and unknown. I had my four babies and no one else in the house to help."



The reality TV star said she`d change her husband`s sheets and "help him get out of bed when he wasn`t feeling good" as he fought the infection.



"It was a challenge because it was so unknown. Changing his sheets with gloves and a face shield was really a scary time," confessed Kardashian.



Kardashian said that the 43-year-old rapper - West contracted COVID-19 "during the time that Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson announced that they had" also tested positive for coronavirus, which occurred in mid-March.



Earlier in July, during an interview West said he had contracted the virus in late February."Chills, shaking in the bed, taking hot showers, looking at videos telling me what I`m supposed to do to get over it," he recalled of fighting the infection.



"I remember someone had told me Drake had the coronavirus and my response was Drake can`t be sicker than me!" the rapper said.