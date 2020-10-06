Nicole Kidman recalls having a 'happy marriage' with Tom Cruise while filming 'Eyes Wide Shut'

Years after parting ways from actor Tom Crusie, Australian actress Nicole Kidman recently opened up about their 11 years of 'happy marriage'.



The former couple were considered Hollywood royalty back in the day. Kidman who has always refrained from commenting about her marriage to Crusie opened up recently about the couple's time while shooting for Stanley Kubrick's 'Eyes Wide Shut'.



In an interview to The New York Times Magazine, the actress was asked to draw parallels to her personal married life to Cruise to that of the film's plot which revolved around a married couple dealing with infedility.



"If you`re acting those scenes with the person to whom you`re married and doing it as part of this immersive process, can it open up negative feelings that later you maybe wish you hadn`t opened?," the interviewer asked Kidman.



"That fits the narrative that people came up with, but I definitely didn`t see it like that," Kidman responded and added, "We were happily married through that. We would go go-kart racing after those scenes. We`d rent out a place and go racing at 3 in the morning. I don`t know what else to say. Maybe I don`t have the ability to look back and dissect it. Or I`m not willing to."



'Eyes Wide Shut,' which was Kubrick`s final film, notched a Guinness record for a longest constant film shoot - 400 days - by the time it wrapped.



Less than two years later, when Cruise who is now 58-year-old filed for divorce from Kidman in January 2001, fans pored over the film for insights into the couple`s relationship with each other and Kubrick.



Kidman said the film took two years of their time but they "loved working with him.We shot that for two years. We had two kids and were living in a trailer on the lot primarily, making spaghetti because Stanley liked to eat with us sometimes. We were working with the greatest filmmaker and learning about our lives and enjoying our lives on set."

We would say, `When is it going to end?` We went over there thinking it was going to be three months. It turned into a year, a year and a half," she acknowledged.



Kidman went on to marry musician Keith Urban and shares two daughters with him. Cruise married Katie Holmes and has a daughter with her. Cruise and Holmes split in 2012.