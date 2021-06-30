Top 5 Hollywood news today: Gal Gadot welcomes the birth of her third daughter, Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas celebrate second anniversary

'Wonder Woman' star Gal Gadot welcomed baby no 3. Meanwhile, Sophie Turner shared some rare photos on her second wedding anniversary with singer Joe Jonas. Here are the to stories of the day.

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas celebrate second wedding anniversary with never-seen-before pics



It’s Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas’ second wedding anniversary and the couple have shared some never-seen-before wedding pictures. The couple had two ceremonies back in 2019. The first took place in Las Vegas and was accidentally live-streamed on Instagram by Diplo. Their second ceremony was more formal and was attended by friends and family.



‘Gilmore Girls’ favourite Kelly Bishop joins ‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’



Kelly Bishop, ‘Gilmore Girls’ favourite has been signed for ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ fourth season. Kelly Bishop is famous for playing matriarch Emily Gilmore on the beloved series. She has now joined the Amazon drama in a guest role.



Rihanna spreads message of Pride positivity with new Savage X Fenty capsule collection



Rihanna turned up the heat as she celebrated Pride month with some new lingerie Pisces from her label Savage X Fenty. Rihanna announced the release of a Pride-themed capsule collection to benefit five organisations dedicated to helping LBGTQIA+ communities. She made the announcement with some scintillating hot pictures as she donned lacy things and matching thigh-high stockings.



Gal Gadot and Jaron Varsano welcome third daughter with a sweet family picture



Gal Gadot and husband Jaron Varsano have welcomed their third child. The happy couple made the announcement on Instagram. They shared a family photo with everyone in the picture smiling at the camera.



Indiana Jones' hat worn by Harrison Ford sold at auction for $300K



A hat worn by Harrison Ford in ‘Indiana Jones’ film is now going under the hammer. According to reports, the fedora was sold for more than its estimate. It was sold during Prop Store auction in Los Angeles for $300,000.



