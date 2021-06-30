‘Gilmore Girls’ favourite Kelly Bishop joins ‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’

Kelly Bishop, ‘Gilmore Girls’ favourite has been signed for ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ fourth season.

Kelly Bishop is famous for playing matriarch Emily Gilmore on the beloved series. She has now joined the Amazon drama in a guest role.

Details on her character and how many episodes she will appear in are being kept under wraps.

This is not the first time that a Gilmore Girls actor has joined ‘The Marvelous Mrs Maisel’. Milo Ventimiglia also recently boarded the Emmy-winning series for a guest role in season four. Others like Alex Borstein, Liza Weil, Brian Tarantina and Emily Bergl have also joined the show.

Season four of The Marvelous Maisel is currently in production. It will pick up shortly after the end of season three, where rising stand-up comic Midge (Rachel Brosnahan) suffered a professional setback when a pop singer’s manager dropped her as the opening act on his tour.

A premiere date for season four has not yet been determined.