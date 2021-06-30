Indiana Jones' hat worn by Harrison Ford sold at auction for $300K

A hat worn by Harrison Ford in ‘Indiana Jones’ film is now going under the hammer.

According to reports, the fedora was sold for more than its estimate. It was sold during Prop Store auction in Los Angeles for $300,000.

The iconic hat from the beloved Lucasfilm series was estimated to nab anywhere between $150,000 and $250,000, according to the auction house.

This fedora was made specifically for the 1984 film, the second installment of the Indiana Jones series.

“Created by Herbert Johnson Hat Company, who also did the hats for Raiders of the Lost Ark, the fedora was a slight update on the original film’s version. Costume designer Anthony Powell and assistant costume designer Joanna Johnston worked closely with Herbert Johnson on the update that incorporated a more tapered crown than the prior film,” read the auction description. “The fedora is in excellent condition, showing light wear with some signs of age, and comes stored in a plastic hat box. Dimensions: 13″ x 12″ x 6″ (33 cm x 30 cm x 15 cm).”