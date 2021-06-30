Gal Gadot and Jaron Varsano welcome third daughter with a sweet family picture

Gal Gadot and husband Jaron Varsano have welcomed their third child.

The happy couple made the announcement on Instagram. They shared a family photo with everyone in the picture smiling at the camera and captioned it: “My sweet family. I couldn’t be more grateful and happy (and tired),” the Wonder Woman star posted in her Instagram caption. We are all so excited to welcome Daniella into our family. I’m sending all of you love and health.”

They have named their third child, Daniella.

Meanwhile, Jaron Varsano too shared the picture and wrote: “And now we are [five].” “So happy and grateful,” he continued. “My dear wife is a lioness!! So thankful and humbled by your powers.”

Gal Gadot and Varsano are parents to Alma Versano, 9, and Maya Versano, 4.

Gadot initially announced her pregnancy back in early March, also on her social media.