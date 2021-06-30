Rihanna spreads message of Pride positivity with new Savage X Fenty capsule collection

Rihanna turned up the heat as she celebrated Pride month with some new lingerie pisces from her label Savage X Fenty.

Rihanna announced the release of a Pride-themed capsule collection to benefit five organisations dedicated to helping LBGTQIA+ communities. She made the announcement with some scintillating hot pictures as she donned lacy things and matching thigh high stockings.

She donned a black T-shirt with lacy G-string which featured rainbows on the front.

“There's pride in all this pressure,” she captioned the trio of images as she detailed that the pieces were created in partnership with her non-profit the Clara Lionel Foundation.

Sales from the collection will benefit organizations dedicated to helping LGBTQIA+ communities including: GLAAD, the Audre Lorde Project, the Trans Latina Coalition, the Caribbean Equality Project and the Trans Wellness Center.

Other pieces in the collection include unisex silky robes in bright colors, cotton intimate sets, boxers, briefs and athleisure pieces.