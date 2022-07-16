Tom Cruise's 'Top Gun Maverick' breaks another huge box office record, surpasses $1.2 billion

Mickey Rourke recently said that Tom Cruise has been doing the same thing for the last 35 years and also called him "irrelevant". Even if that is true, and Cruise is indeed doing the same thing (stunt-drive action films), that is because he is bloody good at it. Cruise has single-handedly nearly monopolised the genre, and whenever one mentions actioners, the first name that comes to mind is likely Cruise. Case in point: his last film 'Top Gun: Maverick' surpassed every box office prediction to become the highest-grossing release in the world this year. By far.

It has now added another feather to its cap. It has overtaken Michael Bay's 2014 film 'Transformers: Age of Extinction' to become the biggest film ever in the studio Paramount Pictures' history. At the time of writing this the film had grossed $1.20 billion, and judging by its current box office performance, it does not look like the film will let up anytime soon.

Directed by Joseph Kosinski and written by Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer, and Christopher McQuarrie from a story by Peter Craig and Justin Marks, 'Maverick' is the sequel to the 1986 classic 'Top Gun' and brings back Cruise in the role of Pete "Maverick" Mitchell, who is now a test pilot and flight instructor. Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, and Ed Harris also star. Val Kilmer returns from the original movie.

The film's humongous global box office returns are partly due to glowing reviews. It has received an impressive 97 per cent score on review aggregation Rotten Tomatoes. The critical consensus reads, "Top Gun: Maverick pulls off a feat even trickier than a 4G inverted dive, delivering a long-belated sequel that surpasses its predecessor in wildly entertaining style."

Wion's Shomini Sen wrote in her review of the film, "While 'Top Gun: Maverick' tries to tell a different story from the original and has an impressive new cast on board, it ultimately showcases Cruise in all his glory. At 60 he is fitter than some of his peers and doesn't shy away from going shirtless on screen. He does shy away from filming a full fledged love scene with his on-screen romantic interest Penny (Jennifer Connelly). Instead, they are shown to romance the old fashioned way, with more exhange of words and suggestive moves."