Tom Cruise to resume filming for 'Mission: Impossible 7' amid rise in COVID cases in the UK

Tom Cruise is set to resume filming for ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ even as coronavirus positive cases continue to rise in the UK. The filming, however, will take place at Longcross Film Studios.

As we reported earlier, the new studio is set as a COVID-19 secure set. It was initially a military base as it used to be a UK Ministry of Defence site that was used to test army tanks, but has since been redeveloped as studios, housing blockbuster productions including ‘Skyfall,’ ‘Thor: The Dark World’ and ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’.

In the recent, the facility was used for production of ‘The King’s Man,’ ‘Artemis Fowl,’ ‘The Gentlemen’ and ‘Death on the Nile.’

‘Mission: Impossible 7’ filming was earlier being filmed at Warner Bros. The new Longcross Film Studios falls within Tier 4 (the highest level of restrictions), although productions are allowed to continue under strict COVID-19 protocols. The film is expected to complete principal photography at Longcross.

Tom Cruise was recently in news for having lost his cool while filming as crew members were not practicing safety guidelines. Infact, five crew members were said to have ‘quit’ following the ‘yelling episode’.

‘Mission: Impossible 7’ was delayed in October when 12 people on set in Italy tested positive for COVID-19. Production resumed a week later and returned to the UK in December.

‘Mission: Impossible 7’ is directed by Christopher McQuarrie and is scheduled to release November 19, 2021.