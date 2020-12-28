Mission Impossible 7: Post 'yelling', Tom Cruise builds COVID-19 secure set in former military base

Tom Cruise has been in the news for all the wrong reasons concerning his shoot for his upcoming film ‘Mission: Impossible 7’. From losing his cool at film’s crew for not following COVID guidelines to raging a debate whether he was in the right over his approach, now the Hollywood star has gone a step ahead and built a reported COVID-19 secure studio to complete his film.

‘Mission: Impossible 7’ will now be shot in a COVID-19 secure studio that is basically a former military base. Reportedly, Tom Cruise is “hell bent” on wrapping the production of his film without any further delay. Tom Cruise to Christian Bale: The infamous public outbursts by celebrities

Production will reportedly be moved to a former tank design base in Longcross in Surrey from Leavesden in Hertfordshire.

Earlier, it was reported that five crew members on the set of ‘Mission Impossible’ have quit following the actor’s outburst. The actor is said to have given staff a dressing down after he caught them breaking UK Covid rules at Warner Bros. Studios in Leavesden.

Meanwhile, Tom Cruise has been at it on the set -- filming all kinds of action stunts on the sets of Mission Impossible. Recently, he was seen in a vintage yellow Fiat 500 in Rome as he prepared for dramatic stand-off scenes with a squad of police cars.

‘Mission: Impossible 7’ is set to be released on November 19, 2021.

