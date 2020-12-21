Tom Cruise to Christian Bale: The infamous public outbursts by celebrities

Christian Bale

Christian Bale is pretty much serious during his shoots. During the shoot of his movie 'Terminator: Salvation', the film's cinematographer Shane Hurlbut walked in while the actor was in the middle of a scene, which made Bale angry and shout at Hurlbut. He later apologized, saying that he was in the midst of a very intense scene.

In a tape of the incident, leaked on the internet, the actor threatened to smash his lighting equipment while vowing to quit the film if Hurlbut did it again. "I want you off the f***ing set, you p****," Bale shouted. "No, don't just be sorry – think for one f***ing second."

(Photograph:Twitter)