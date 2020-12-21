Tom Cruise to Christian Bale: The infamous public outbursts by celebrities

Tom Cruise's fiery rant over coronavirus protocol is the new talk of the world. A leaked audio clip in which Tom can be heard yelling at the crew for lack of COVID precautions on the set of 'Mission: Impossible 7' went viral a few days back. In the audio, he can be heard screaming, "If I see you doing it again, you're f**king gone."
"And if anyone on this crew does it, that’s it — and you too and you too. And you, don’t you ever f***ing do it again. That’s it. No apologies. You can tell it to the people that are losing their f**king homes because our industry is shut down," the actor had reportedly said to two crew members.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Christian Bale
Christian Bale is pretty much serious during his shoots. During the shoot of his movie 'Terminator: Salvation', the film's cinematographer Shane Hurlbut walked in while the actor was in the middle of a scene, which made Bale angry and shout at Hurlbut. He later apologized, saying that he was in the midst of a very intense scene.
In a tape of the incident, leaked on the internet, the actor threatened to smash his lighting equipment while vowing to quit the film if Hurlbut did it again. "I want you off the f***ing set, you p****," Bale shouted. "No, don't just be sorry – think for one f***ing second."
(Photograph:Twitter)
Mel Gibson
One of the bankable stars of Hollywood, Mel Gibson also had his share of controversies and meltdowns. His most famous incident- which hampered his career- came in 2006 when he was caught driving under the influence of alcohol in California. When he was arrested, Gibson said an anti-Semitic tirade directed towards the officer arresting him which was recorded in his arrest report. “F***ing Jews,” Gibson yelled. “The Jews are responsible for all the wars in the world. Are you a Jew?”. He later apologised for his “despicable” behaviour.
The incident saw him effectively blacklisted for a decade in Hollywood.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Russell Crowe
Back in 2005, Russell Crowe was arrested on charges of second-degree assault and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and for allegedly throwing a hotel telephone that struck a hotel employee in the face, as he couldn’t get a connection to Australia to speak to his son. Crowe reportedly settled with Estrada for the astronomical sum of $11 million.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Reese Witherspoon
Reese Witherspoon and her husband, Jim Toth, were arrested in April 2013 after she was pulled over under suspicion of driving while being intoxicated. ''You’re about to find out who I am, You are going to be on national news.'' ''I'm a US citizen and I’m allowed to stand on American ground,'' she added, bizarrely.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Chris Brown
In 2009, after violently assaulting his then girlfriend Rihanna, Chris Brown’s appeared on Good Morning America to promote his album and was asked about the incident. This led to a public meltdown where Brown stormed offstage, took off his shirt, trashed his dressing room, and threw a chair out a window.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Alec Baldwin
Alec Baldwin hit the headlines when he left an upsetting mail for his daughter Ireland after she failed to respond to a phone call. He can be heard calling the then-11-year-old Ireland “a rude, thoughtless, little pig”.