Russia now in race to send their own actor in space by 2021, before Tom Cruise

Looks like Russia is keen on becoming the first country to send an actor in space, before Hollywood star Tom Cruise achieves this feat after it was announced earlier this year that the superstar will be filming for Doug Liman’s $200 million space movie that will become the first Hollywood narrative feature to film scenes in space.

The project if goes through first will also make Tom Cruise the first actor to travel to the International Space Station (ISS) to film a movie.

Now, according to Sky News, its reported that Channel One is teaming up with Russian space agency Roscosmos for the film ‘Challenge,’ which is aiming send an actress to space for a shoot at the ISS in October 2021.

A casting announcement posted by Roscosmos says the production is looking for “a real superhero to go to the stars…at the same time as becoming a big international star.”

Currently an open casting call is taking place to find the actress who will travel to space for the film. Applicants do not have to be professional actors, but they do have to be between the ages of 25 and 40 and be physically fit.

Interestingly, only Russian citizens are being considered for the part.

According to Sky News: “The actress must weigh between 50 and 70 kg and have a ‘chest girth’ of up to 112 cm…Additionally, she must be able to run 1 km in three-and-a-half minutes or less, swim 800 m freestyle in 20 minutes, and dive from a three-meter springboard with an impressive technique.”

Meanwhile, Tom Cruise has partnered with NASA and Elon Musk’s aerospace manufacturing company SpaceX for a new project that would bring the actor to space and film aboard the International Space Station. Cruise’s ‘Edge of Tomorrow’ director Liman is helming the project. Tom Cruise' $200 million space film might become a reality in October 2021?

The script is currently being written and will include major actions sequences shot aboard the ISS.

