Universal Studios will back Tom Cruise space-set action adventure with $200 Million

Tom Cruise untitled, unscripted space movie takes another big step, as now reports suggest, Universal Studios has signed off the space-set action adventure with a commitment around $200 million over a Zoom call with Cruise and director Doug Liman, Christopher McQuarrie and PJ van Sandwijk.



The movie will be the first movie to shoot in outer-space, and SpaceX Elon Musk will also be involved in the project. Cruise space-set movie will be shot with the help of Musk aerospace company SpaceX and NASA.

Back in May, NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine confirmed the news on Twitter: ''NASA is excited to work with @TomCruise on a film aboard the @Space_Station! We need popular media to inspire a new generation of engineers and scientists to make @NASA’s ambitious plans a reality.”

According to the sources, Tom Mission: Impossible franchise director McQuarrie will have a ground control role as story advisor alongside Cruise, Liman, and Sandwijk.

Tom will be next seen in 'Top Gun: Maverick', which has been delayed in light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

