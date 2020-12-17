After Tom Cruise 'yells' on 'Mission: Impossible 7' set, five crew members quit

Tom Cruise losing his cool while filming for ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ has now had a spiral effect as five crew members on the set have reportedly quit.

We last reported that Tom Cruise had 'yelled’ at several crew members on the set of ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ after he caught them breaking UK Covid-19 rules at Warner Bros. Studios in Leavesden, Hertfordshire.

In audio released by a news network, a voice that sounds like that of Tom Cruise, who also serves as producer on ‘Mission Impossible’ films, shouts at unit at Warner Bros Studios in Leavesden after "he flew into a rage after spotting two of the crew standing within two metres of each other."

In the audio, he can be heard screaming, "If I see you doing it again, you're f**king gone."

"They’re back there in Hollywood making movies right now because of us. I'm on the phone with every f**king studio at night, insurance companies, producers. They are looking at us and using us to make their movies. We are creating thousands of jobs, you motherf**kers."

"If I see you do it again, you’re f**king gone. And if anyone on this crew does it, that’s it — and you too and you too. And you, don’t you ever f***ing do it again. That’s it. No apologies. You can tell it to the people that are losing their f**king homes because our industry is shut down."

With effect, five crew members have quit as reports claim that there has been 'more anger' at the already 'tense' production. According to a report in The Sun, “'Tension has been building for months and this was the final straw. Since it became public there has been more anger and several staff have walked.”

The report continues: “But Tom just can't take any more after all the lengths they have gone to just to keep filming at all. He's upset others aren't taking it as seriously as him.”

It was previously reported that Tom Cruise scolded workers who flouted social distancing rules while filming at Warner Bros. Studios.

Filming is well underway for the latest movie in the blockbuster franchise - ‘Mission Impossible 7’.

