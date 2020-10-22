In pics: Tom Cruise performs water stunts in 'Mission: Impossible 7'

Tom Cruise has been shooting for the next installment of Mission Impossible as the actor was recently seen in a viral video in which he is performing some crazy stunts.

In a new rehearsal video from ‘Mission: Impossible 7, Tom Cruise can be seen busy with a water stunt in the Venice canals where he jumps from one water taxi to another. Keeping in mind all precautions necessary for shooting during the coronavirus pandemic, the Hollywood actor as well as the rest of the crew wear masks while rehearsing for the shots.

In ‘Mission: Impossible 7’, director Christopher McQuarrie is returning to the spy-thriller for the third time since boarding the franchise back in 2015 via ‘Mission: Impossible — Rogue Nation’.

Tom Cruise is not only the actor returning for ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ as it’s been confirmed that we will get to see Rebecca Ferguson (Ilsa Faust), Ving Rhames (Luther), Simon Pegg (Benji), and Vanessa Kirby.

The film also has new additions like Hayley Atwell, Esai Morales, Shea Whigham, and Pom Klementieff.