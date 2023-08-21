Tom Cruise stepping away from controversial religion of Scientology? Here's what we know

Looks like Hollywood A-lister Tom Cruiss is stepping away from Scientology, after being a poster boy for the controversial religion/cult for a long time now. Reports of him distancing himself from the controversial religion surfaced after Tom wasn’t seen visiting its UK headquarters, even though he’s been residing in Britain. This is the first time that Tom’s equation with the Scientology Church has been questioned as his association with the same has been a topic for many conspiracy theories.

After a decent welcome for his recent Mission Impossible film at the box office amid the Barbenheimer fever (Barbie and Oppenheimer have maintained a stronghold at the box office worldwide), Tom is reportedly contemplating his association with the Church.

Several reports suggest that Tom Cruise's absence from Scientology's UK headquarters for almost three years has led to people believing that he’s distancing himself from the religion. The Church of Scientology houses its UK headquarters in the East Grinstead-based building.

Previously, Scientology played a huge part in Tom Cruise’s personal life. It was cited as the reason for his split from his wives Nicole Kidman and Katie Holmes. While his divorce with the former was mutually decided upon, Katie is said to have blindsided him as she filed divorce papers. At the time, she said that she didn’t want their daughter to be raised within Scientology.

This is not the first time that a prominent public figure has left Scientology. Previously, Demi Moore, Brad Pitt, Sharon Stone, Jada Pinkett Smith & Will Smith, and Jerry Seinfeld among others have left Scientology.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.