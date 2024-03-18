Timothee Chalamet transforms into rocker Bob Dylan for biopic

Timothee Chalamet is ready to thrill us with a new look, as a new character, in a new film as his pictures from the set of the Bob Dylan biopic reached social media and convinced us that he is after all the best choice for the role.

Timothee was spotted on the sets of the biopic as he was dressed in a classic 60s outfit with a guitar case in his hands. He was seen dressed in jeans, a green jacket, an orange scarf, a hat and a large yellow backpack. Timothee channelled Bob Dylan in the true sense of the word.

In the picture, you can also see a retro car driving by.

Bob Dylan biopic

The upcoming biopic is by James Mangold and will tell the story of the enigma that Dylan was. It will show Dylan’s controversial transition to using the electric guitar and his road to becoming a folk music legend.

We are not clear whether Timothee Chalamet has been tasked with singing in the biopic. James Mangold said last year, "It's such an amazing time in American culture, and the story of Bob's — a young, 19-year-old Bob Dylan coming to New York with two dollars in his pocket and becoming a worldwide sensation within three years. First being embraced into a family of folk music in New York and of course, kind of outrunning him at a certain point as his star rises so beyond belief."

Mangold also revealed that the biopic will include some other notable figures from the era, including Woody Guthrie, Joan Baez and Pete Seeger, who all "have a role to play in this movie.”

The other cast members include Edward Norton who joins as folk singer Seeger. Elle Fanning will also star, playing Dylan's love interest, Sylvie Russo.

The film is currently being shot in New York.