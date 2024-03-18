Eurovision finale screening party cancelled as London takes stand against Israel’s participation

Not a great start to the week for music fans in London as the city’s biggest screening party for the Eurovision Song Contest finals has been cancelled. The venue partner Rio Cinema and organiser Eurovision Party London announced with a heavy heart.

The organisers confirmed that the cancellation was because of Israel’s participation amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war that has left Gaza facing a humanitarian crisis with the loss of lives and infrastructure. In a statement on X, Rio Cinema said, “Following discussion with the organizers of Eurovision Party London, we have collectively decided not to screen the Grand Final of the Eurovision Song Contest this year while Israel remains in the competition.”

“The Eurovision Party London has been a beloved partner of The Rio Cinema for many years, and we will continue to work with them in the future. We firmly believe that the Eurovision Song Contest has the power to bring people together across the world, and when its core values of inclusivity, equality and universality are upheld, it can be a genuine force for good. With its own slogan in mind, we hope that we can all be United By Music again soon. We will continue to organize fundraising events for the charities we support, including Doctors Without Borders and Medical Aid for Palestine,” the statement further added.

Eurovision Party London also said that they collectively “believe in the power of Eurovision Song Contest which can bring people together across the world, and when its core values of inclusivity, equality and universality are upheld, it can be a genuine force for good.”

Celebrities urged for this cancellation

The decision to cancel the Eurovision Song Contest final was taken after some 400 celebrities and industry executives signed an open letter supporting Israel’s inclusion in this year’s contest.

The 2024 Eurovision Song Contest finals will take place on May 9, 11 and 13 at the Malmö Arena, Sweden. The contest is organized by the European Broadcasting Union, an alliance of public service media, representing over 100 member organizations in 56 countries and an additional 34 associates in Asia, Africa, Australasia and the Americas.